Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $393,000 Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 220.8% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of CALF stock opened at $46.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

