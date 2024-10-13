Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $399,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT – Free Report) by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,273 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.16% of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 980,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,591,000 after buying an additional 21,121 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 931,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,159,000 after buying an additional 40,099 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,527,000 after buying an additional 62,308 shares during the period. Sykon Capital LLC increased its stake in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sykon Capital LLC now owns 111,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 13,008 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 109,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares during the period.

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of XMPT opened at $22.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.96.

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Increases Dividend

About VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is a positive change from VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (XMPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks an index that provides exposure to US-listed muni-bond closed-end funds. XMPT was launched on Jul 12, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

