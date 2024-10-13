Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 3,819 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,970 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,819 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 150,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 43,506 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 17,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 113,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 19,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DB. Barclays upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.0 %

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $17.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.28. The firm has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.90). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.