PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 50.6% in the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in PayPal by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.1% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PayPal from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of PayPal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.47.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $80.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $82.00.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

