Perpetual Ltd Acquires Shares of 857 GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in GE Vernova by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $220.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.63.

GE Vernova Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $266.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.80. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $270.11.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

