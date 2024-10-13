Perpetual Ltd Cuts Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Perpetual Ltd lessened its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,135 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,146 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 955,129 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 75,193 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,433 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 494.4% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 146,386 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 121,758 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 130,443 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 27,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.72.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average of $11.85. The firm has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

