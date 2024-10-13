Perpetual Ltd Cuts Stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Perpetual Ltd lessened its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DINO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,633,000 after acquiring an additional 696,031 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 58.3% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,784,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,273 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 7.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,749,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,665,000 after purchasing an additional 399,988 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,816,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,873,000 after buying an additional 997,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,502,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,131,000 after buying an additional 199,881 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $45.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.12. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $43.88 and a one year high of $64.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.16.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. HF Sinclair’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on DINO shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays cut their target price on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

