Perpetual Ltd Has $194,000 Position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 35.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 13.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 53,353,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,053,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375,371 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,428,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,380,000 after acquiring an additional 868,621 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 17.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,633,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983,677 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 14.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,665,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,899,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,537 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $10.40 to $11.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.85.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DNB stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.86, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is currently -249.97%.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.