Perpetual Ltd Takes Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,739,318,000 after buying an additional 55,874 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 938,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,251,000 after purchasing an additional 85,676 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 483,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,743,000 after purchasing an additional 22,725 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 354,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,254,000 after purchasing an additional 33,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 305,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,712,000 after purchasing an additional 148,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MPWR. TD Cowen upgraded Monolithic Power Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $994.00 price target (up previously from $918.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $959.90.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.59, for a total transaction of $10,225,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,829 shares in the company, valued at $96,518,400.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 3,205 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.58, for a total value of $2,665,213.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,987,866.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.59, for a total value of $10,225,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,518,400.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,535 shares of company stock worth $51,396,728 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR opened at $938.47 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $392.10 and a one year high of $959.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a PE ratio of 111.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $891.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $800.38.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $507.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.52%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

