Perpetual Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Perpetual Ltd trimmed its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,510 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,448 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 222.7% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 563.9% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 10.8 %

UBER opened at $86.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.56. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.09 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.88, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UBER. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,344. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

