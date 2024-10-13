PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $200.18.

PTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other PTC news, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total transaction of $858,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,237,855.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $685,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,562,433.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total transaction of $858,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,237,855.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $1,714,010 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in PTC by 762.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in PTC in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $181.00 on Friday. PTC has a one year low of $134.61 and a one year high of $194.24. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.73, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.77.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. PTC had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $518.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.04 million. On average, analysts forecast that PTC will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

