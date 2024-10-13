Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $299.93.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PWR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $283.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $297.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

PWR opened at $309.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $153.74 and a twelve month high of $312.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.31.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.98%.

In other Quanta Services news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $3,868,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,297.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Quanta Services news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $3,868,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,297.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total value of $6,318,302.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,791.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,357 shares of company stock valued at $53,115,572 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Creative Planning grew its position in Quanta Services by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 17.1% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 21,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

