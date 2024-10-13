Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Free Report) by 82.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 8,491 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 435.8% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 859,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after buying an additional 699,379 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the second quarter worth $2,765,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 60,646.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 111,589 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the second quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 46,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 18,646 shares during the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Up 1.3 %

OTCMKTS RYCEY opened at $7.05 on Friday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $7.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.88.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYCEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.