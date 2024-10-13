Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the first quarter worth about $67,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:FEZ opened at $52.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.51. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.23 and a 52 week high of $54.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

