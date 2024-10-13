Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 468,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,442,000 after buying an additional 38,787 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 212.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the second quarter worth $543,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Price Performance
BBCA opened at $72.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.43.
About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF
The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
