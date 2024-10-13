Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 359.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4,912.9% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 314.9% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 214.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHE opened at $29.45 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $30.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.73.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.