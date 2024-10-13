Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Sold by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital trimmed its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDE opened at $32.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.65. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $33.99.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

