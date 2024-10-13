SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 5,459 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 302.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Itron by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Itron by 53.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Itron by 85.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Itron by 61.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Itron by 5.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $108.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.11. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.11 and a 1 year high of $113.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $609.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.25 million. Itron had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $3,931,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,519,083.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $3,931,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,519,083.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 4,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $425,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,643,169. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,276 shares of company stock valued at $4,515,846. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITRI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Itron from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Itron from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Itron from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.67.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

