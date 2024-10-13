SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 7,430.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter worth about $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth about $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 116.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth about $56,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 24,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $1,862,557.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,944,426. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 24,637 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $1,862,557.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,944,426. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 67,330 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $4,814,768.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,779,434.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,440 shares of company stock worth $10,889,450 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Price Performance

Shares of ATGE opened at $73.29 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.89 and a twelve month high of $80.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $409.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

(Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.