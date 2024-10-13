SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,297 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $145,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,126,704.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jabil news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $145,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,753 shares in the company, valued at $13,126,704.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $500,228.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,986.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,524 shares of company stock worth $1,120,554. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Jabil from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Jabil from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE JBL opened at $124.23 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.85 and a 1-year high of $156.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 4.81%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 2.90%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

