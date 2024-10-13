SG Americas Securities LLC Has $779,000 Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,875 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PHG. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 6.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 12.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 26,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 361.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 629,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,583,000 after purchasing an additional 492,881 shares during the last quarter. 13.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips Price Performance

NYSE PHG opened at $32.13 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $32.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.42 and a 200 day moving average of $26.91. The company has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.47, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

