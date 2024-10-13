SG Americas Securities LLC Has $804,000 Stock Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,578,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $647,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,649 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,584,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,902 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 8,069.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 532,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,412,000 after purchasing an additional 526,363 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 2nd quarter worth $22,339,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,113,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,724,000 after buying an additional 343,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Price Performance

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $43.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $52.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.94. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.59.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.41). Air Lease had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $667.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.93 million. Analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on AL shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Air Lease in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.75.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

