SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 25,210 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 234.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,210 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $4,012,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 143,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $2,696,071.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $4,012,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,541,250 shares of company stock valued at $107,643,767. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $26.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.13 and a beta of 1.84. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $26.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.59.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.39 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HOOD shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

