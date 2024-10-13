SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 49,367 Shares of Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 243.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,367 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Adeia worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADEA. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Adeia by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,365,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,746,000 after buying an additional 1,259,857 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Adeia by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,296,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,761,000 after purchasing an additional 325,342 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Adeia by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,748,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,737,000 after purchasing an additional 159,254 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adeia by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,117,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,167,000 after purchasing an additional 132,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Adeia by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 207,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 103,817 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Adeia in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Adeia in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

Adeia Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:ADEA opened at $11.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.45. Adeia Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.29.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $87.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.74 million. Adeia had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 12.87%. Equities research analysts expect that Adeia Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Adeia Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Adeia’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Adeia Profile

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

Further Reading

