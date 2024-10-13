Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $6,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sony Group by 259.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SONY opened at $18.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $20.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.22.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SONY. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $107.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Daiwa America raised shares of Sony Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.30.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

