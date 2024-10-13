SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period.

VLU stock opened at $185.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $369.26 million, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.07. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a twelve month low of $137.59 and a twelve month high of $185.70.

The SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (VLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Low Valuation Tilt index. The fund tracks an index that weights securities according to a combination of fundamental factors, and aims to find those with lower prices relative to valuations. VLU was launched on Oct 24, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

