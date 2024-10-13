Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Stock Position Reduced by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 36.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,354 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,499 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $924,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 99,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 28,775 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems Price Performance

NYSE SPR opened at $31.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.85. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $37.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($2.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($1.75). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -4.67 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Baird R W downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPR

About Spirit AeroSystems

(Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.