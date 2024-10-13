Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Squarespace were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 551.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 19,656 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth $4,668,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new stake in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth $1,478,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth $37,107,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Squarespace Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SQSP opened at $46.44 on Friday. Squarespace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.70 and a 12-month high of $46.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,161.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Squarespace news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 59,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $2,621,633.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,975,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,492,556.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Squarespace news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 59,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $2,621,633.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,975,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,492,556.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $115,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,792.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 506,089 shares of company stock valued at $23,111,005 over the last 90 days. 44.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SQSP. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Squarespace from $44.00 to $46.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Squarespace from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Squarespace from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SQSP

Squarespace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.