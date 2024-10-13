Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Stake Reduced by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC cut its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter worth $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 82.8% during the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $40.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.96 and a 200-day moving average of $38.67. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $29.45 and a one year high of $41.94.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 14.40%. Suncor Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. TD Securities raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.83.

View Our Latest Report on SU

About Suncor Energy

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.