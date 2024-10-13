Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Holdings Raised by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Teradyne by 256.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 76.1% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 3,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Teradyne from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Teradyne from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Teradyne from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.57.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,896,080. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total value of $80,481.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,207,504.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,896,080. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,979,834. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Teradyne stock opened at $131.91 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $163.21. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $729.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.20 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.77%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 15.79%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

