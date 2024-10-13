Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Teradyne by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,815,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,278,000 after acquiring an additional 453,926 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 198.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 641,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,145,000 after buying an additional 426,900 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 13,540.0% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 419,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,386,000 after buying an additional 416,898 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 4,854.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 398,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,907,000 after buying an additional 389,975 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,028,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,178,000 after buying an additional 385,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total transaction of $818,718.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,072.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,896,080. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total transaction of $818,718.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,072.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,979,834. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $131.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.91. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $729.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.20 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.79%.

TER has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.57.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

