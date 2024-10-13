Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stock Position Reduced by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. decreased its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 27.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4,175.0% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $175.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.51 and its 200-day moving average is $166.30. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.06 and a 52-week high of $180.69.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.15. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 44.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TXRH. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $196.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $184.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.90.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

