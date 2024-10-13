The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,238 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 60.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 345.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bancorp Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of Bancorp stock opened at $55.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.30. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $55.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Bancorp had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $124.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TBBK shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

