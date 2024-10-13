The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management cut its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Clorox were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.6% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clorox

In other news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $286,846.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,719.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Trading Up 1.4 %

CLX opened at $160.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $169.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 281.12%. On average, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 252.85%.

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.