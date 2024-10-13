The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Shares Purchased by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $438,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 505,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 51,151 shares during the last quarter. 10.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Price Performance

NYSE GGT opened at $4.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.28. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $6.25.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Announces Dividend

About The Gabelli Multimedia Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

