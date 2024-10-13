The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Position Reduced by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd reduced its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,814 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOS. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 5.0% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 3.2% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $26.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $24.11 and a one year high of $38.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.35.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.74%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MOS. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Mosaic from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.11.

In other Mosaic news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $346,035.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,359 shares in the company, valued at $938,687.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mosaic news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $346,035.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,687.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $1,111,354.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,821,628.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

