The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank increased its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 342.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1,007.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,620,000 after purchasing an additional 219,463 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mosaic

In other Mosaic news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $346,035.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,687.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $346,035.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,359 shares in the company, valued at $938,687.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $1,111,354.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,821,628.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $26.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $24.11 and a 1 year high of $38.30.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.11.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MOS

Mosaic Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.