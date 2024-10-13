Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.38% of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 30.3% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 45,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 40.0% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 26,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter.

Get Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF alerts:

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TPSC opened at $38.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.60. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF has a twelve month low of $28.97 and a twelve month high of $39.53. The company has a market capitalization of $136.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Cuts Dividend

About Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a $0.0298 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th.

(Free Report)

The Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (TPSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of U.S small-caps screened for defined Christian values. TPSC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.