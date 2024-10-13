UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 136,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,123 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,057,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 72,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 35,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 74,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 15,226 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:UDR opened at $43.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.64, a PEG ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.85. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $47.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.88.

UDR Dividend Announcement

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.53). UDR had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $415.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 414.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on UDR shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on UDR from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on UDR from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on UDR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on UDR from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on UDR in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.28.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

