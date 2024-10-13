Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Holdings Reduced by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. reduced its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $370.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.17 and a 1 year high of $574.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $369.35 and a 200-day moving average of $391.68.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. B. Riley started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $328.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $424.08.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

