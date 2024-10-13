UMB Bank n.a. Boosts Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,659 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Illumina by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Illumina by 0.7% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,562 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Illumina by 4.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Illumina by 0.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 32,818 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Illumina by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,728 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Stock Up 1.2 %

ILMN stock opened at $145.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $148.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 68.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on ILMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $252.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Illumina from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Illumina from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ILMN

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.