UMB Bank n.a. Boosts Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 126.3% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $938.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $891.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $800.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.72, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $392.10 and a 12-month high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 21.70%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 59.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $994.00 price objective (up previously from $918.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $959.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total transaction of $668,637.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 202,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,510,330.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.59, for a total value of $10,225,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,518,400.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total transaction of $668,637.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,510,330.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,535 shares of company stock valued at $51,396,728. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

