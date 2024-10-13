UMB Bank n.a. Buys 401 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 200,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $12,618,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 604,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,144,592.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $12,618,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 604,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,144,592.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitsui Financial Grou Sumitomo acquired 9,247,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $551,773,323.27. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,247,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,773,323.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $64.24 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.38 and a 52-week high of $64.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.83%.

JEF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

