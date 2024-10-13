UMB Bank n.a. Buys 9 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of MTD opened at $1,450.95 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,546.93. The firm has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,421.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,390.99.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.95% and a negative return on equity of 575.61%. The business had revenue of $946.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total value of $350,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,884,514. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total value of $350,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,884,514. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total transaction of $1,422,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,459.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1,400.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,363.75.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Featured Stories

