UMB Bank n.a. Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,919 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 363,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,592,000 after purchasing an additional 14,196 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:VLUE opened at $110.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.