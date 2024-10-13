UMB Bank n.a. Has $185,000 Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 608.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.20. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

