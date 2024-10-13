UMB Bank n.a. Has $188,000 Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 48.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LBRDK. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 4,888.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 200.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 103.7% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LBRDK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $79.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.53 and a 200-day moving average of $58.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.03. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $46.46 and a 1 year high of $95.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($1.15). The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.25 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 81.86% and a return on equity of 8.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Broadband

In other news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 4,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total value of $338,624.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,975.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Liberty Broadband news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 2,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $167,454.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,335.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 4,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total transaction of $338,624.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,670 shares in the company, valued at $280,975.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

