UMB Bank n.a. Has $200,000 Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,570,000. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $549,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 292,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after purchasing an additional 58,217 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in Newmont by 8,963.2% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $157,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,963,452.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $157,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,963,452.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $1,049,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,378.43. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $3,434,640 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE NEM opened at $54.30 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $56.30. The stock has a market cap of $62.62 billion, a PE ratio of -20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.00 and a 200-day moving average of $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is -37.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Veritas raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Newmont from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Newmont from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.31.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

