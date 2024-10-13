UMB Bank n.a. Has $224,000 Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Unum Group by 361.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Unum Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of UNM stock opened at $62.73 on Friday. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $41.75 and a 12 month high of $63.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Unum Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNM. Citigroup upped their price target on Unum Group from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Unum Group in a report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNM

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In related news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,464.31. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,464.31. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 67,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $3,727,369.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,065,868 shares in the company, valued at $58,601,422.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.