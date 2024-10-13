UMB Bank n.a. Has $233,000 Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,410,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,802,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,925 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,733,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,399,000 after purchasing an additional 212,103 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,983,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,501,000 after purchasing an additional 118,927 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 18.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,682,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,444,000 after buying an additional 267,013 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.8% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,525,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,867,000 after buying an additional 69,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.
Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 1.0 %
Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $107.96 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $76.57 and a one year high of $110.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.46, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.24.
Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently -475.36%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have commented on SWK shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.13.
Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker
In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $1,404,863.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,963.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Stanley Black & Decker Profile
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.
